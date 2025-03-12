Menu Explore
Stock market sell-off drags down mutual funds' AUM by 3 lakh crore in February 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 04:21 PM IST

This is a loss of 4%, reaching ₹64.5 lakh crore in February from ₹67.3 lakh crore in January.

India's mutual funds saw their combined net assets under management (AUM) dropping by around 3 lakh crore in February alone, due to the ongoing stock market sell-off.

However, retail investor interest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) only declined marginally from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,400 crore in January 2025 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,999 crore in February.(MINT_PRINT)
However, retail investor interest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) only declined marginally from 26,400 crore in January 2025 to 25,999 crore in February.(MINT_PRINT)

This is a loss of 4%, reaching 64.5 lakh crore in February from 67.3 lakh crore in January, according to an ANI report which cited data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

However, retail investor interest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) only declined marginally from 26,400 crore in January 2025 to 25,999 crore in February.

Meanwhile, net equity inflows were worth 29,241.78 crore in February, which is down from the 39,669.6 crore in January.

Total inflows were 40,063 crore in February, with a huge 1,87,551 crore worth of outflows.

Among the various mutual fund categories, small-cap funds saw a sharp drop in inflows from 5,721 crore in January to 3,722.5 crore in February.

Meanwhile, mid-cap fund inflows declined to 3,407 crore from 5,148 crore previously, and large-cap funds saw a smaller decline of 2,866 crore, compared to 3,063.3 crore earlier.

Debt funds meanwhile, had a mixed month, with inflows of 1,065 crore in February, which is a sharp recovery from an outflow of 217.4 crore in January, according to the report which added that overall inflows still remained subdued.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the other hand, attracted 1,980 crore in February, which is a huge drop from 3,751.4 crore in January.

See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
