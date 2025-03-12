Stock market sell-off drags down mutual funds' AUM by 3 lakh crore in February 2025

India's mutual funds saw their combined net assets under management (AUM) dropping by around ₹3 lakh crore in February alone, due to the ongoing stock market sell-off. However, retail investor interest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) only declined marginally from ₹ 26,400 crore in January 2025 to ₹ 25,999 crore in February.(MINT_PRINT)

This is a loss of 4%, reaching ₹64.5 lakh crore in February from ₹67.3 lakh crore in January, according to an ANI report which cited data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

However, retail investor interest in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) only declined marginally from ₹26,400 crore in January 2025 to ₹25,999 crore in February.

Meanwhile, net equity inflows were worth ₹29,241.78 crore in February, which is down from the ₹39,669.6 crore in January.

Total inflows were ₹40,063 crore in February, with a huge ₹1,87,551 crore worth of outflows.

Among the various mutual fund categories, small-cap funds saw a sharp drop in inflows from ₹5,721 crore in January to ₹3,722.5 crore in February.

Meanwhile, mid-cap fund inflows declined to ₹3,407 crore from ₹5,148 crore previously, and large-cap funds saw a smaller decline of ₹2,866 crore, compared to ₹3,063.3 crore earlier.

Debt funds meanwhile, had a mixed month, with inflows of ₹1,065 crore in February, which is a sharp recovery from an outflow of ₹217.4 crore in January, according to the report which added that overall inflows still remained subdued.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the other hand, attracted ₹1,980 crore in February, which is a huge drop from ₹3,751.4 crore in January.