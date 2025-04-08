Indian markets rebound day after massive crash due to Trump tariff shock

The stock market opened in green on Tuesday, April 8, rebounding after it logged its steepest single-day drop in 10 months as a US tariff-fuelled selloff triggered anxiety among investors. Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

At 9.15 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 1,141.14 points or 1.56 per cent, reaching 74,279.04. The broader NSE Nifty opened 401.10 points up or 1.81 per cent in the green, reaching 22,562.70.

Which stocks fell the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose the most upon opening by 4.98 per cent, trading at ₹136.05. This was followed by Titan Company, which was up 4.71 per cent, trading at ₹3,166.05, and Tata Motors, which was up by 3.48 per cent, trading at ₹600.

Only one of the Sensex stocks was in the red. It was Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which was down 0.34%, trading at ₹1,662.75.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Consumer Durables Index rose the most by 3.25 per cent, reaching 35,112.40. This was followed by Nifty Metal, which was up 2.99 per cent, reaching 8,080.90, and Nifty Realty, which was up 2.42 per cent, reaching 795.

Stock market in the previous session

The market crashed and closed deep in the red after the previous trading session ended on Monday, April 7. The Sensex closed 2,226.79 points in the red or 2.95 per cent down, reaching 73,137.90, while the Nifty was down by 742.85 points or 3.24 per cent in the red, closing at 22,161.60.

Among the Sensex stocks, Tata Steel fell the most by 7.73 per cent, closing at ₹129.60. This was followed by Larsen & Toubro, which was down 5.78 per cent, closing at ₹3,070.85, and Tata Motors, which was down 5.54 per cent, closing at ₹579.85.

Only one among the 30 Sensex stocks was in the green. It was Hindustan Unilever, which was up 0.25%, trading at ₹2,250.15.

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Metal Index fell the most by 6.75%, closing at ₹7,846.35. This was followed by Nifty Realty, which was down by 5.69%, closing at ₹776.20, and the Nifty Media Index, which was down by 3.94%, closing at ₹1,429.90.

In the Nifty Metal Index, Lloyds Metals and Energy fell the most (8.86% down), followed by National Aluminium Company (7.86% down), and JSW Steel (7.53% down).

In the Nifty Realty Index, Anant Raj was down the most (7.66% down), followed by Sobha (7.46% down), and DLF (7.03% down).

In the Nifty Media Index, Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell the most (6.80% down), followed by PVR Inox (5.55% down), and Dish TV India (4.35% down).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of ₹9,040.01 crore worth of equities, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) became buyers, purchasing a huge difference of ₹12,122.45 crore worth of equities.

Meanwhile, the 10 year India Government Bond was down by 0.23% from previously, reaching a value of ₹102.05.