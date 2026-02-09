Stock Market LIVE: Vi shares jump as KM Birla buys stock; Sensex, Nifty sustain gains

India-US Trade Framework

India and the US moved closer to a trade pact on Friday, releasing an interim framework that would lower tariffs, reshape energy ties and deepen economic cooperation as both countries seek to realign global supply chains.

The United States will reduce tariffs on Indian goods like textiles and apparel, leather and footwear to 18%, while India will also trim or eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods, and cut duties on a wide range of U.S. farm and food products.

“The India–US trade pact has removed a key overhang (for markets), improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest,” said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth ₹1,951 crore on Friday, according to provisional data. They have been net buyers of Indian equities in three of the past four trading sessions since the India-US trade deal was announced on Monday.