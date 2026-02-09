Stock Market LIVE: Vi shares jump as KM Birla buys stock; Sensex, Nifty sustain gains
The GIFT Nifty 50 futures were trading at 25,913 points, as of 7:53 am today, indicating the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Friday's close of 25,693.7.
Stock market today, live updates: India's stock market surged in pre-opening trade on Monday, 9 February 2026, as investors cheered the interim India-US trade framework. At the opening bell, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.71%, or 597.11 points, to 84,177.51 points, even as the wider Nifty 50 surged 0.75% to 25,888.70 points....Read More
India-US Trade Framework
India and the US moved closer to a trade pact on Friday, releasing an interim framework that would lower tariffs, reshape energy ties and deepen economic cooperation as both countries seek to realign global supply chains.
The United States will reduce tariffs on Indian goods like textiles and apparel, leather and footwear to 18%, while India will also trim or eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods, and cut duties on a wide range of U.S. farm and food products.
“The India–US trade pact has removed a key overhang (for markets), improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest,” said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money.
Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth ₹1,951 crore on Friday, according to provisional data. They have been net buyers of Indian equities in three of the past four trading sessions since the India-US trade deal was announced on Monday.
Vodafone Idea in focus as KM Birla picks up more stake
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. surged as much as 3.68% on Monday after promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla picked up more shares in his telecom joint venture over the past week.
According to exchange data, Birla bought 4.09 crore shares, equivalent to 0.03% stake, of Vodafone idea from the open market between 30 January and 1 February.
• 30 January: 2.21 crore shares at ₹10.95 per share
• 1 February: 1.88 crore share at ₹11.13 per share
As of December 2025, Birla personally held 0.02% stake in Vodafone Idea, or about 1.94 crore shares, while promoters collectively own 25.5% of the telecom company.
Stock Market LIVE: Morning views from Geojit Investments
According to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, there are certain tailwinds that can take the Sensex and Nifty 50 higher in the near-term.
“Clarity on the India-US trade deal indicates that the Indian businesses, particularly exporters, will benefit,” he said in an emailed statement. “More importantly, the uncertainty over the trade deal and its impact on the Indian economy, which was weighing on the market, has been removed.”
Stock Market LIVE: Opening Bell
At the opening bell, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.71%, or 597.11 points, to 84,177.51 points, even as the wider Nifty 50 surged 0.75% to 25,888.70 points.
Stock Market LIVE: Stocks to watch today
• State Bank of India reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter, and also raised FY26 credit growth target, supported by healthy loan growth, US trade pact and budget announcements
• Tata Steel posts a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit as higher sales volumes helped cushion the impact from weak steel prices.
• Power Finance Corporation's board has approved in-principle merger with REC, a move that will create a large power financier in Asia's third-largest economy.