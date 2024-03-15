 Stocks to watch on March 15: Paytm, IIFL Finance, Ashok Leyland and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stocks to watch on March 15: Paytm, IIFL Finance, Ashok Leyland and more

Stocks to watch on March 15: Paytm, IIFL Finance, Ashok Leyland and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Stocks to watch on March 15: Here are some stocks that will be on focus today

Stocks to watch on March 15: Paytm stocks will be in focus today as the company secured a third-party application provider license from the National Payments Corporation of India ahead of the March 15 deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to cease operations. Owing to the license, Paytm customers will have an alternative payment method via its app, following the shutdown of its Paytm Payments Bank due to regulatory non-compliance which was flagged by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

Stocks to watch on March 15: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stocks to watch on March 15: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: KP Green Engineering IPO price band at 137-144. Check GMP, other key details of largest SME IPO so far

Ashok Leyland will also be in focus today as Creador is set to purchase a 19.6% share in Hinduja Tech Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, for $50 million. This will result in a post-money equity valuation of $255 million for Hinduja Tech. and enable the company to broaden its research and development capabilities, increase its global presence and enhance its cutting-edge laboratories, it said. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details here

IIFL Finance: Ratings agency Fitch placed IIFL Finance on a 'Rating Watch Negative' (RWN), following a directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which instructed IIFL Finance to halt new gold-backed lending and associated off-balance-sheet funding transactions. This means that the rating could either remain the same or be downgraded once it is resolved, Fitch said. 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On