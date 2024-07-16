Subhash Dandekar, founder of Camlin, is no more

Subhash Dandekar, the founder of iconic stationery brand Camlin died on Monday at the age of 86, PTI reported. He was serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin after selling the brand to Japanese giant Kokuyo.



Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X,"With the death of senior entrepreneur Subhash Dandekar, who set up Camlin industry, we have lost the grandfather figure who brought fame to the Marathi industry world." Under Subhash Dandekar, the company was renamed as Camlin and diversified from stationary items to art products

“Subhash Dandekar not only built the Camlin industry but added colour to the lives of thousands of youths by providing employment. He gave great priority to the preservation of values," he added.



“He set an exemplary example that a Marathi man can build an industry with his skills and hard work. With his death, the new generation lost a mentor. We share in the grief of his family,” Fadnavis said.



Dandekar was cremated in central Mumbai, sources from the family told PTI.



The company named Horse Brand was founded in 1931 by DP Dandekar and GP Dandekar. Under Subhash Dandekar, the company was renamed as Camlin and diversified from stationary items to art products.

Netizens mourn demise

Mourning Dandekar's demise, an X user wrote,"Subhash Dandekar - founder of the iconic Camlin brand passed away today at the age of 81. I can’t think of anyone from the 80s & 90s who didn’t use the legendary Camlin “compass box."



“Just read the sad news that Subhash Dandekar, the creator of the Camlin box passed away yesterday in Mumbai. It's uncanny that he breathed his last just when so many of us were feeling nostalgic about his creation, which is an inseparable part of our childhood. May his soul rest in peace,” another user posted.



Goa Forest Development Corporation chairperson Dr. Deviya Rane posted,"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Subhash Dandekar, Head of Camlin Group. His contributions have touched countless lives. For many, Camlin is synonymous with cherished school days, from sketch pens to geometry boxes. His legacy in shaping education and creativity will forever be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire Camlin community."



(With PTI inputs)