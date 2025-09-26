Sun Pharma drops 5% after Donald Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded pharma

The stock of Sun Pharmaceautical Industries Ltd. fell on Friday after US President Donald Trump imposed 100% tariff on branded pharma.
The share price of India's largest drugmaker fell as much as 4.96% to ₹1,547.25 at the opening bell, even as Nfity Pharma declined 2.3% with all its constituents in the red.
US President has announced tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products from 1 October 2025.
“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump said on Truth Social.