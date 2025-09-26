Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sun Pharma drops 5% after Donald Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded pharma

    Sun Pharma led the Nifty Pharma declines after punitive action by US President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariff on branded pharma products.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 9:38 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The stock of Sun Pharmaceautical Industries Ltd. fell on Friday after US President Donald Trump imposed 100% tariff on branded pharma.

    The logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Reuters)
    The logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Reuters)

    The share price of India's largest drugmaker fell as much as 4.96% to 1,547.25 at the opening bell, even as Nfity Pharma declined 2.3% with all its constituents in the red.

    US President has announced tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products from 1 October 2025.

    “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

    This is a developing story.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Sun Pharma Drops 5% After Donald Trump Slaps 100% Tariff On Branded Pharma
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes