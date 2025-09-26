Sun Pharma drops 5% after Donald Trump slaps 100% tariff on branded pharma

The stock of Sun Pharmaceautical Industries Ltd. fell on Friday after US President Donald Trump imposed 100% tariff on branded pharma. The logo of Sun Pharma installed on the facade of its corporate office in Mumbai. (Reuters)

The share price of India's largest drugmaker fell as much as 4.96% to ₹1,547.25 at the opening bell, even as Nfity Pharma declined 2.3% with all its constituents in the red.

US President has announced tariffs of up to 100% on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical products from 1 October 2025.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

This is a developing story.