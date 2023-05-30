Suniel Shetty, now an investor & entrepreneur, believes youngsters must work in office environment. Here's why

In what he said may not be a ‘very popular opinion,’ actor Suniel Shetty, who recently turned to investing and became an entrepreneur with his food delivery app, Waayu, has stressed that 'youngsters need to work in an office environment.' Actor, investor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty (File photo)

In a recent LinkedIn post, Shetty acknowledged that working from home is convenient and offers balance. The benefits of working from office, however, outweigh the convenience that comes with working from home, he added.

“I've noticed an increasing number of young kids entering the workforce, who favour opportunities that allow remote working. While work from home was great in many ways, until the pandemic lasted, the invaluable experience & growth opportunities that come from being physically present in a real-world work environment, can't be ignored,” the actor-turned-investor and entrepreneur, 61, wrote in the post.

Suniel Shetty's LinkedIn post.

Shetty listed 3 reasons to back his opinion:

Learning curve: According to Shetty, working within a team and with experienced professionals, gives a kind of learning that is not possible in a virtual environment. Engaging with seasoned professionals will accelerate an individual's growth and success, he noted.

Real relationships: An office gives opportunity to interact with people from diverse backgrounds. This, in turn, forces one to think from other perspectives, and to learn to deal with disagreements.

Dealing with pressure: It is in a ‘real environment,’ where a youngster will learn to deal with stress, see how big decisions are made, and adapt to changing circumstances. Without these, one is unlikely to learn about resilience and the will to survive.

