Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case

It also directed that no adverse orders be issued against EPFO and the government for not complying with the apex court’s 2019 judgment, which ordered that subscribers of the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS be given the full pension as calculated by their last drawn salaries, irrespective of the ceiling.
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST

In a reprieve for the central government and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the Supreme Court on Thursday restrained courts in the country from initiating contempt proceedings against them for not paying pension to employees on the basis of their total salary, and instead capping the amount at a maximum of Rs15,000 per month.

A bench of justices Uday U Lalit and K M Joseph ordered that contempt proceedings will not go be initiated in the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, where cases related to employees’ pensions are pending.

It also directed that no adverse orders be issued against EPFO and the government for not complying with the apex court’s 2019 judgment, which ordered that subscribers of the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS be given the full pension as calculated by their last drawn salaries, irrespective of the ceiling.

On January 29, the court recalled its 2019 order which paved way for higher pensions for employees by removing the salary ceiling of 15,000. The recall order was passed on EPFO’s review petition.

Observing that these issues have to be heard in detail because of the huge financial implications on EPFO as well as to dispel the uncertainty around the entitlement of employees, the bench has decided to hear the clutch of cases regarding the pension on a day-to-day basis from March 23.

“Sooner we decide this, the better. These matters are going to affect lakhs of employees. We want to decide it as soon as possible so that people are at least aware of what is in store for them in future,” said the bench, urging all lawyers to come prepared to argue the case on March 23.

On April 1, 2019, by a brief order, the Supreme Court dismissed the EPFO’s appeal against the Kerala HC’s judgment, which obligated the EPFO to abide by the latter’s 2018 judgement removing the 15,000 cap on monthly salaries for calculating the pension.

Subsequently, the union labour ministry also filed a separate appeal against the Kerala HC’s judgment claiming that such an order would make EPFO financially unviable.

business

Burman family may get joint promoter status at Eveready

By Anirudh Laskar, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The shareholding of the Khaitan family plunged to just 4.5% from 44.1% over the past year as lenders sold shares of Eveready pledged with them after the promoter group defaulted on payments.
business

Bharti Airtel raises $1.25 billion through overseas bonds

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel priced the senior 10.25-year bonds of $750 million at a yield of 187.5 basis points (bps) for an implied coupon of 3.25%, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Network i2i Ltd priced $500 million worth guaranteed subordinated perpetual 5.25-year bonds at a coupon of 3.975%.
business

Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
business

Powell is patient but markets aren’t, challenging new Fed policy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:38 AM IST
In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
business

Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Earlier in the day, an assurance that US interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both US crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020.
business

Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles.
business

Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.614%, prompting investors concerned about rich valuations to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks.
business

US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new US team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.
business

Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The social network expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.
business

Debt crisis threatens developing nations, says World Bank head

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:19 PM IST
World Bank President David Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday.
business

Sebi to issue guidelines related to environmental, social, corporate governance

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Tyagi noted that certain unique trends have emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
business

India's top brokerage Zerodha faces investor fury after stock exchange glitch

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Hundreds of traders who bought stocks via Zerodha voiced concern on Twitter, with many posting pictures showing portfolio losses due to trades squared off by the broker.
business

IPOs this fiscal largely from companies resilient to pandemic: Sebi chairman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:13 PM IST
"Every IPO saw a good amount of subscription with every issue being oversubscribed by atleast more than 2 times. Six of the total 18 IPOs, that is 1/3rd of the total number of IPOs were oversubscribed more than 100 times. Of these 6 IPOs, 5 were oversubscribed around or over 150 times," Tyagi said.
business

Day after NSE disruption, India stocks advance on expiry day

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.8% to 15,097.35 in Mumbai, a day after the bourses
