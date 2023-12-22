close_game
News / Business / Suraj Estate Developers IPO: How to check share allotment status?

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: How to check share allotment status?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 01:40 PM IST

The shares of Suraj Estate Developers IPO are trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market.

The initial public offering of Suraj Estate Developers ended on December 20, having been subscribed 15.65 times on the last day of the bidding. The shares of the 140 crore IPO have now been allotted. The buyers can check the IPO allotment status on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or registrar KFin Technologies Ltd portal.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO was subscribed 15.65 times on the last day of bidding.
Suraj Estate Developers IPO was subscribed 15.65 times on the last day of bidding.(Representative Photo)

How to check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status?

To check Suraj Estate Developers IPO on BSE website, follow these steps:

STEP 1: First of all, you need to visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website.

STEP 2: Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’. Select the IPO from the drop-down menu under ‘Issue Name’. Enter the application number or PAN.

STEP 3: To confirm your identity, click on ‘I am not a robot’ option and click the ‘Submit’ button. Your IPO allotment status will be available on the screen.

To check your IPO allotment status on registrar KFin Technologies Ltd, check these steps:

STEP 1: Click on this link to visit Kfin Technologies’ website.

STEP 2: In the ‘Select IPO’ drop box, choose the company name ‘Suraj Estate Limited'.

STEP 3: You can pick either of the three options to check your allocation status: PAN, demat account or application number.

STEP 4: As per your option selected, enter the details. Enter the captcha code and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

Suraj Estate IPO GMP

The shares of Suraj Estate Developers IPO are trading at a premium of 20 in the grey market. It is expected that the shares will be listed at a price of 380 on the day it makes its debut on the stock exchanges, i.e December 26.

Suraj Estate Developers has developed real estates across the residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region and has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Matunga, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, the company's revenue from operations increased to 305.74 crore from 272.72 crore in the previous fiscal.

