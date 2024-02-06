 Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 mn from Indian market in FY25 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 mn from Indian market in FY25

Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 mn from Indian market in FY25

PTI |
Feb 06, 2024 05:45 PM IST

Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 mn from Indian market in FY25

SwissGRC co-founder and CEO Besfort Kuqi said India has a complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific regulatory compliance requirements, and it is also bringing an increased emphasis on corporate governance.

HT Image
HT Image

"SwissGRC can help Indian entities navigate this growing landscape safely. We have been getting leads from Indian companies, and Channel partner enquiries have increased in the past year," he said while announcing the launch of its operations in India.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"We have already appointed resellers and implementation partners in India. We are targeting 4-5 channel partners to reach USD 10 million in FY 2025. We should be ready in 2-3 months to start operating.

"BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) is our main target, but sectors like healthcare, IT and technology, manufacturing, telecom, and energy also need to improve their GRC frameworks," Kuqi said.

Its General Manager, MEA and APAC (Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific), Rajeev Dutt said, "Swiss GRC differentiates from the other players for its aggressive pricing, local data centres, and relatively lesser implementation time frames. There's a dearth of GRC vendors in the Indian market, especially at the level of our price points and facilities we want to fill the gap and also contribute to Make in India".

SwissGRC will have its data centres in Microsoft Azure, and off-site premises will be located in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Subscription plans will start from 25,000 USD/year, he added.

SwissGRC, which provides governance, risk, and compliance solutions, has offices in Germany, the UK and the UAE.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On