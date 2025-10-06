Tata Capital GMP points to cautious optimism even as India's biggest IPO of 2025 opens

The Tata Capital GMP is currently seen at ₹24-36/share as against ₹735-1,125/share before the IPO price band was announced a week ago, according to InvestorGain data. By pricing the IPO at ₹310-326 apiece, the company has effectively reset expectations on valuation metrics relative to peers, especially given Tata Capital’s operating performance.
Such a “discount” leaves the headroom for a listing-day pop, analysts say, but also raises the bar for performance of the stock after listing.
To be sure, the grey market premium is a signal, not a guarantee. It reflects what traders are willing to pay for an IPO-bound stock in the unofficial market—it doesn’t guarantee listing-day gains. The GMP can swing dramatically as it’s detached from fundamentals of a stock.
The Tata Capital IPO, the first from the House of Tata since Tata Technologies Ltd.’s nearly two years ago, is offering 47.58 crore shares in a price band of ₹310-326 apiece to raise as much as ₹15,512 crore at a valuation of ₹1.4 lakh crore. The lot size is 46 shares, which sets the minimum application price at ₹14,996.