Tata developing high-tech machines to manufacture iPhone casing?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Apple is trying to diversify its manufacturer base to reduce its dependence on China, it was earlier reported.

Tata Electronics has tied up with two Indian manufacturers in Pune and Bengaluru to develop capabilities to work on developing very sophisticated and complex high-precision machines used to produce the casing of the iPhone, Economic Times reported.

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

The equipment can be found in the production lines of independent contractors that collaborate with multinational corporations like Apple. The action is anticipated to provide the government's $300 billion electronics export goal by 2025 with a significant boost.

Given the geopolitical conditions, this comes at a time when Apple is trying to diversify its manufacturer base to reduce its dependence on China.

According to the report, “The Tata Group is testing these machines in a staged manner at their Hosur facility. Part of the objective is to grow more of its local capability because the company is not just looking to build enclosures, it wants to develop the ecosystem in the country. These machines are just one of the many inputs that go into making a component or an enclosure that the company is looking at to reduce its exclusive dependence on certain parts.”

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCL, told Economic Times, "Everybody wants casings, if Tata Group is able to do import substitution and they're able to make these machines in India, it will create an industry because so many people want casings. Anybody who wants to make a phone or a tablet in India needs casings and if they're able to adhere to Apple's stringent standards, it would be a high-quality machine in itself."

The program lays the groundwork for future exports in addition to increasing domestic output. Additionally, it can help India achieve its ambitious ambition of exporting $300 billion worth of electronics by 2025.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

