Tata Group approves merger of 7 metal companies with Tata Steel

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Tata Steel's board has approved the amalgamation of seven subsidiaries with itself, the steelmaker said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

This scheme is in line with Tata Steel’s strategy of simplifying the group structure. The amalgamation would enable synergies in logistics, procurement, strategy and expansion projects. (File Photo)(MINT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

The nod was received on Thursday at a meeting of its Board members.

These seven companies are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, The Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining, and S and T Mining Company, the same filing said.

Each scheme was reviewed and recommended to the Board by the Committee of Independent Directors and the audit committee of the company, it added.

"Each Scheme is subject to the receipt of approval from the (a) requisite majority of the shareholders of the respective Transferor Companies and Transferee Company; (b) Competent Authority (as defined in each of the Schemes), (c) SEBI (d) The National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the BSE Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Stock Exchanges"); and (e) such other approvals, permissions and sanctions of regulatory and other statutory or governmental authorities / quasi-judicial authorities, as may be necessary as per applicable laws."

Also Read | Tata group airlines Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation

Subsidiaries shares slump on merger plan

The share price of Tata Steel rallied while subsidiaries slumped by upto 9 per cent on Friday after the company's board approved the amalgamation of seven group companies. On the BSE, Tata Steel share was trading at 1.30 per cent higher at 105. The scrip surged to a high of 107.90 in the intra-day.

Out of the seven Tata Group companies that would get merged with Tata Steel, four are listed. All these four companies were trading with heavy losses.

tata steel tata group
Friday, September 23, 2022
