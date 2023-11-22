close_game
close_game
News / Business / Tata Technologies IPO day 1: Check subscription status, other details

Tata Technologies IPO day 1: Check subscription status, other details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2023 01:00 PM IST

The IPO, the first initial public offering from a Tata Group company in 20 years, is open till November 24.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies, the first by a Tata Group company in 20 years, opened for subscription on Wednesday, with November 24 being the deadline to subscribe.

Representational Image
Representational Image

How was the response to Tata Technologies IPO?

The much-anticipated IPO received a ‘fantastic’ response within the first hour of bidding, reported Livemint. Within the first 30 minutes of opening, the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed to 80%, while the retail portion saw 48% booking. Later on, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) section too picked up, and was fully booked.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tata Technologies IPO: Subscription status

At 10:48 IST the 3042.51 crore public offer stood subscribed 1.29 times, noted Livemint. The retain investors segment got subscribed 1.02 times, NII 1.45 times, QIB 1.98 times, and employee portion, 14%.

Tata Technologies IPO: Price band

The three-day issue has a price band of 475-500 per share with a lot size of 30 equity shares, and after that, in multiples thereof.

Tata Technologies IPO: Lot size

Applicants will have to apply in lots, with 30 company shares in each lot of the public issue. A retail investor, therefore, must spend at least 15,000 ( 500*30) to apply for this offer.

Tata Technologies IPO: Important dates

After opening on November 22, the IPO is available till November 24. The IPO allotment date is likely to be November 27, and listing date, November 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out