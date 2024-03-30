 ‘TCS gave our jobs to Indians with H1-B visas’, allege 22 laid off US employees - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘TCS gave our jobs to Indians with H1-B visas’, allege 22 laid off US employees

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 11:37 AM IST

According to the report, at least 22 American workers have lodged complaints with US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against TCS

A group of American workers have accused Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of illegally discriminating against them on the basis of race and age, firing them on short notice and recruiting workers from India on H1-B visas, Wall Street Journal reported.

The laid off former TCS employees happen to be Caucasians, Asian-Americans and Hispanic Americans who are between the age of 40s and 60s and are living in more than a dozen US states(Mint file)
The laid off former TCS employees happen to be Caucasians, Asian-Americans and Hispanic Americans who are between the age of 40s and 60s and are living in more than a dozen US states(Mint file)

According to the report, at least 22 American workers have lodged complaints with US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against TCS, whose clients include dozens of biggest American firms.

The laid off former TCS employees happen to be Caucasians, Asian-Americans and Hispanic Americans who are between the age of 40s and 60s and are living in more than a dozen US states.

ALSO READ: TCS begins fresher hiring: Last day to apply April 10, tests on this date

According to the WSJ report, several fired employees hold an MBA or other advanced degrees.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to American professionals, the Indian IT major allegedly broke the law by targeting them on grounds of age and race, further accusing TCS of ‘preferential treatment’ to Indian workers in the US on coveted visas.

However, a TCS spokesperson told the website that the allegations pertaining to ‘unlawful discrimination’ are ‘meritless and misleading’. The company spokesperson stated that TCS has a “strong record of being an equal opportunity employer in the US, acting with integrity in its operations."

The complaints have now raised questions on how Indian IT firms use H-1B visas, that are designed for skilled foreign workers. But the Americans have raised concerns about their own employees being replaced by ‘cheaper’ foreign workers with lesser qualifications.

The companies apply for visas on behalf of the workers and are not required to show that Americans with those skills are not available. TCS has more than 6 lakh staff, most of them in India. It generates about half of its revenue in North America, but employs a much smaller workforce in the US.

According to the EEOC discrimination in the workplace attract federal charges.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ‘TCS gave our jobs to Indians with H1-B visas’, allege 22 laid off US employees
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On