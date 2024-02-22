Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised: How to check status of your shares

Thaai Casting IPO Allotment: The allotment for Thaai Casting IPO has been finalised and investors can check their status on the registrar's website- Purva Sharegistry India. Thaai Casting IPO: Thaai Casting IPO allotment has been finalised. Check details here

Thaai Casting IPO price: The IPO size was ₹47.20 crore and the price band was set at ₹73–77 apiece.

Thaai Casting IPO details: The offer consisted entirely of fresh shares, totaling 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO lead manager: The book-running lead manager is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited while the market makers are Giriraj Stock Broking and Commodity Mandi.

Thaai Casting IPO subscription: The IPO was subscribed 345.85 times on the fourth and final day of bidding, In total, the IPO received total bids for 152 crore (1,52,00,86,400) shares at the close of subscription against 43.95 lakh (43,95,200) shares on offer.

Thaai Casting IPO refund: The company will initiate the refund process of the on February 21. Investors who are allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts on the same day as well.

Thaai Casting IPO listing: The company shares will be likely listed on NSE SME on February 23.

Thai Casting company details: Thai Casting Limited is an automobile auxiliary firm. It specialises in precision machining of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, induction heating and quenching as well as high-pressure die casting.

Thaai Casting IPO allotment status:

Steps to check the IPO allotment status: