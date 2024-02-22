 Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised: How to check status of your shares - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised: How to check status of your shares

Thaai Casting IPO allotment finalised: How to check status of your shares

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Thaai Casting IPO: The offer consisted entirely of fresh shares, totaling 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO Allotment: The allotment for Thaai Casting IPO has been finalised and investors can check their status on the registrar's website- Purva Sharegistry India.

Thaai Casting IPO: Thaai Casting IPO allotment has been finalised. Check details here
Thaai Casting IPO price: The IPO size was 47.20 crore and the price band was set at 73–77 apiece.

Thaai Casting IPO details: The offer consisted entirely of fresh shares, totaling 61.3 lakh shares.

Thaai Casting IPO lead manager: The book-running lead manager is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited while the market makers are Giriraj Stock Broking and Commodity Mandi.

Thaai Casting IPO subscription: The IPO was subscribed 345.85 times on the fourth and final day of bidding, In total, the IPO received total bids for 152 crore (1,52,00,86,400) shares at the close of subscription against 43.95 lakh (43,95,200) shares on offer.

Thaai Casting IPO refund: The company will initiate the refund process of the on February 21. Investors who are allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts on the same day as well.

Thaai Casting IPO listing: The company shares will be likely listed on NSE SME on February 23.

Thai Casting company details: Thai Casting Limited is an automobile auxiliary firm. It specialises in precision machining of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, induction heating and quenching as well as high-pressure die casting.

Thaai Casting IPO allotment status:

Steps to check the IPO allotment status:

  1. Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website here: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query
  2. Choose "Thaai Casting Limited IPO" from the drop-down list.
  3. Enter your application number or PAN number.
  4. Click on the ‘Search’ button.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
