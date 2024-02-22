Deem Roll Tech IPO closes today: Check subscription status and other details
Deem Roll Tech IPO: The initial public offering Deem Roll Tech Ltd will close today. The ₹29.26-crore SME IPO has received a good response from investors as on February 22, it received 20.34 times subscription, garnering bids for 4,38,20,000 shares against 21,54,000 shares on offer.
Deem Roll Tech IPO opening date: The IPO was opened for public subscription on February 20.
Deem Roll Tech IPO subscription: The retail category received 32.74 times subscription and the non-institutional quota got 7.92 times subscription till now.
Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment: The allotment will take place on February 23.
Deem Roll Tech IPO listing: The listing will take place on the NSE SME on February 27.
More details on Deem Roll Tech IPO: The IPO by the steel and alloy manufacturer is entirely a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares. The price has been fixed at ₹129 per share and the minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment required is ₹1,29,000 while for HNI, the minimum investment is 2 lots (2,000 shares)- ₹2,58,000.
Deem Roll Tech IPO lead manager: Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the IPO.
Deem Roll Tech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue and the market maker is Ss Corporate Securities.
