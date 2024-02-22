 Deem Roll Tech IPO closes today: Check subscription status and other details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Deem Roll Tech IPO closes today: Check subscription status and other details

Deem Roll Tech IPO closes today: Check subscription status and other details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The IPO was opened for public subscription on February 20.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The initial public offering Deem Roll Tech Ltd will close today. The 29.26-crore SME IPO has received a good response from investors as on February 22, it received 20.34 times subscription, garnering bids for 4,38,20,000 shares against 21,54,000 shares on offer.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: The Initial Public Offering will close today. Check details below
Deem Roll Tech IPO opening date: The IPO was opened for public subscription on February 20.

Deem Roll Tech IPO subscription: The retail category received 32.74 times subscription and the non-institutional quota got 7.92 times subscription till now.

Deem Roll Tech IPO allotment: The allotment will take place on February 23.

Deem Roll Tech IPO listing: The listing will take place on the NSE SME on February 27.

More details on Deem Roll Tech IPO: The IPO by the steel and alloy manufacturer is entirely a fresh issue of 22.68 lakh shares. The price has been fixed at 129 per share and the minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. For retail investors, the minimum amount of investment required is 1,29,000 while for HNI, the minimum investment is 2 lots (2,000 shares)- 2,58,000.

Deem Roll Tech IPO lead manager: Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the IPO.

Deem Roll Tech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue and the market maker is Ss Corporate Securities.

