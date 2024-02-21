GPT Healthcare IPO: Check price band, issue size and other key details

GPT Healthcare IPO: The price band for GPT Healthcare's initial public offering has been fixed in the range of ₹177 to ₹186 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The date of subscription is scheduled for February 22. The IPO will close on February 26 and the allocation to anchor investors will take place on February 21. GPT Healthcare IPO: The lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter.

GPT Healthcare IPO: What is the lot size?

The lot size is 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 equity shares thereafter. The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and 35% /for retail investors.

GPT Healthcare IPO: What are the company's plans?

Through the IPO, the company hopes to raise around ₹40 crore and issue up to 2.61 crore shares as part of an offer-for-sale (OFS) to raise funds.

GPT Healthcare IPO: How will the company use the proceeds?

The company intends to use the proceeds to finance general corporate objectives and full or partial repayment or payback of some existing loans.

GPT Healthcare IPO: What you need to know about the company?

GPT Healthcare operates mid-sized full service hospitals under the ‘ILS Hospitals’ name which provide integrated healthcare services. The company manages four multispecialty hospitals in West Bengal's Howrah, Dum Dum, Salt Lake, and Agartala.

GPT Healthcare IPO: When will the allotment of shares will be finalised?

GPT Healthcare IPO basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on February 27. The company will initiate refunds on February 28 and the shares will be credited on the same day following refund.

GPT Healthcare IPO: When will it be listed?

GPT Healthcare share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 29.