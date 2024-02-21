Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire neighbour in Dubai with a net worth of…

In a recent appearance at the World Governments Summit 2024 which was held in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his love for the city. Shah Rukh Khan also revealed who his influential next-door billionaire neighbour in Dubai is. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.(AP)

Who is Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour in Dubai?

Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour in Dubai is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the current ruler of Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan said, “I spend a lot of time here [in Dubai]. I have a beautiful house which has been given to me by Nakheel [Properties, Government of Dubai-owned real estate]. And it’s one of the nicest places in the world because nobody troubles me. And His Excellency, the Prime Minister, also just told me that he stays next to it. So the next new year party is with him. He’s a good neighbour, but it’s really nice. I really, really enjoy being in Dubai. I really love being here.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What you need to know about Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: Net worth and other details?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s net worth reportedly stands between $14 billion to $18 billion which is approximately between ₹1.1 lakh crore to ₹1.4 lakh crore. His major source of income is real estate and he is said to have backed launch of government-owned companies like Emirates Airlines, DP World and Jumeirah Group.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an alum of Bell Cambridge and Mons Officer Cadet School, the BBC reported. He has 23 children from several wives and remains married to his senior wife and consort Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, mother of 12 of his children. She is also the mother of heir apparent Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The family lives in Zabeel Palace which reportedly has 150 rooms and spans across 15 hectares.