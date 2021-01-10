‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms

Signal, an encrypted messaging service, continues to be one of the top trends with more and more people talking about it on social media platforms after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy and revealed more on its data-sharing policy with Facebook.

On Sunday, Signal took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook over its data privacy policies by tweeting, “Facebook is probably more comfortable selling ads than buying them, but they'll do what they have to do in order to be the top result when some people search for 'Signal' in the App Store. P.S. There will never be ads in Signal, because your data belongs in your hands not ours.”

Signal’s tweet comes in the backdrop of people looking for alternatives of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which recently revised its privacy policy. This has led to a surge in downloads of Signal, which was created by Signal Foundation set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton, who left WhatsApp in 2017.

What has changed on WhatsApp?

Earlier this week, WhatsApp started rolling out in-app notifications to users about an update in its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products.

Basically, changes to WhatsApp’s terms and services effective February 8 will allow it to share data with parent company Facebook Inc and users must agree to the new terms or lose access to their accounts at WhatsApp.

The latest update has received criticism from a multitude of users globally. However, WhatsApp said the update describes business communication and does not change its data-sharing practices with the social media giant. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the company updated its policy "to be transparent and to better describe optional people-to-business features".

What now for rivals like Signal and Telegram?

Rival platforms like Signal and Telegram are reportedly seeing a surge in downloads in the wake of the development. “Even though we're still breaking records, verification codes are back in the groove. Delivery delays have been eliminated across multiple cellular providers, so things should be more ASAP when you join the app,” Signal wrote on Twitter. The post clearly implies more people are switching to the app.

On Saturday too, Signal posted a picture that confirmed its overnight popularity in India.

(With agency inputs)