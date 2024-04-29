 There's a pick up in hiring activities in these sectors as per Naukri index, what about AI? Details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

There's a pick up in hiring activities in these sectors as per Naukri index, what about AI? Details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 03:52 PM IST

Unicorns have been facing a funding crunch. Despite that, the sector has shown an 8% YoY growth, as per Naukri index.

Naukri's JobSpeak Index of March showed a rise in demand for certain industry sectors. The index which stood at 2,657 in March 2024, saw a 4% dip from the previous month and 11% correction on a year-on-year basis. The index showed that oil and gas sector's hiring increased by 22% over the prior year. The demand for hiring experts with 16 years or more of experience increased by 11% year over year (YoY). Also, the key roles that saw high demand were MEP engineers and electrical engineers in this sector.

Key roles that saw high demand were MEP engineers and electrical engineers in this sector.
Key roles that saw high demand were MEP engineers and electrical engineers in this sector.

Is there more and more demand for AI roles?

Read more: Handy new Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature rolled out; will give you greater freedom during calls

The survey stated that demand for AI and machine learning roles has increased by 12%. The position of machine learning (ML) engineer had the most hiring demand among the artificial intelligence (AI) and ML fields, with an 82% YoY growth. With an increase of 20%, full-stack data scientists were also in demand.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The hiring in the Pharma sector rose by 2%, according to Naukri index. The growth from places like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Baroda was particularly noteworthy. Indeed, Naukri has shown that there is a desire for employment in Rajkot, Raipur, and Guwahati as it has broadened its reach to include these growing cities.

Read more: This shocking ATM fraud can steal all the money from your bank account: How to stay safe

What about startups and hiring?

Unicorns have been facing a funding crunch. Despite that, the sector has shown an 8% YoY growth. The software services space in startups has given a boost to this segment with an increase of 77% in hiring requirements.

Which sectors showed a dip?

There has been a dip in hiring in IT, BPO, and retail sectors by 16%, 6%, and 5%, respectively, over the last year.

Read more: ICICI Bank shares breach 8 lakh crore market cap, climb after Q4 earnings

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com, said, “Basis the latest Naukri JobSpeak report & analytics, to me the Indian white-collar job market looks poised as we exit a challenging year given the headwinds faced by the IT sector. With the brline correction behind us and a few bright spots visible in March, positive trends in the coming quarters seem quite plausible. Demand for seasoned professionals and Indian AI/ML talent should give everyone lots to cheer for.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / There's a pick up in hiring activities in these sectors as per Naukri index, what about AI? Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On