ICICI Bank shares breach ₹8 lakh crore market cap, climb after Q4 earnings
ICICI Bank share price: The stock advanced 2.51 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹1,135 on the BSE.
Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 2 per cent after the company's March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to ₹11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.
On the NSE, it climbed 2.44 per cent to hit the 52-week high of ₹1,135.
On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at ₹10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against ₹9,122 crore in the year-ago period.
For fiscal 2023-24, its standalone net profit grew to ₹40,888 crore from ₹31,896 crore a year ago.
The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to ₹19,093 crore in the reporting quarter on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans. However, it was restricted by a compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent from 4.90 per cent in the year-ago period.
The provisions more than halved to ₹718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per an exchange filing by the lender on Saturday.
The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.16 per cent from 2.30 per cent in December 2023.
