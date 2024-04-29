 ICICI Bank shares breach ₹8 lakh crore market cap, climb after Q4 earnings - Hindustan Times
ICICI Bank shares breach 8 lakh crore market cap, climb after Q4 earnings

PTI |
Apr 29, 2024 03:11 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price: The stock advanced 2.51 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹1,135 on the BSE.

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 2 per cent after the company's March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to 11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

ICICI Bank share price: For fiscal 2023-24, ICICI Bank standalone net profit grew to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,888 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,896 crore a year ago.(Reuters)
ICICI Bank share price: For fiscal 2023-24, ICICI Bank standalone net profit grew to 40,888 crore from 31,896 crore a year ago.(Reuters)

The stock advanced 2.51 per cent to its 52-week high of 1,135 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 2.44 per cent to hit the 52-week high of 1,135.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at 10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against 9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2023-24, its standalone net profit grew to 40,888 crore from 31,896 crore a year ago.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to 19,093 crore in the reporting quarter on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans. However, it was restricted by a compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent from 4.90 per cent in the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per an exchange filing by the lender on Saturday.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.16 per cent from 2.30 per cent in December 2023.

News / Business / ICICI Bank shares breach 8 lakh crore market cap, climb after Q4 earnings
