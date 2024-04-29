This shocking ATM fraud can steal all the money from your bank account: How to stay safe

ATMs have been one of the major hotspots for people to commit fraud. There have been several cases wherein people have been coerced into giving money to fraudsters at ATMs. There have been many measures taken by authorities in the past to stop these activities from happening. As per a report in the Times of India, several people were arrested on Sunday by the police, who were involved in more than 25 such cases. During a recent attempt, a passerby caught them in the act, resulting in the assailants firing shots at a kiosk in Hauz Khas. Amit Mehra (37), Vijay Kumar (26), and Vishal Negi (30) were identified as the accused. The fraudsters removed the card reader from the ATM because of which the card of the customer gets stuck in the machine.

Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South) told Times of India, “A police team rushed to the scene. Witnesses reported two men trying to tamper with the ATM. When confronted by the caller and others, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, shot in the air, and fled.”

“CCTV footage from nearby cameras was analyzed, revealing the suspects escaping in an auto. We followed this trail, eventually identifying a vehicle. However, its registered address turned out to be fake. Traffic challans, insurance details, and violations associated with the vehicle were analyzed, leading us to an active mobile number,” the DCP said.

How were people scammed by fraudsters?

The report claimed that the fraudsters removed the card reader from the ATM because of which the card of the customer gets stuck in the machine.

After this, the person involved in fraud pretends to be stranger trying to help the customer by asking them to tell the PIN so that they could enter it to help the customer.

After this, the POIN fails and the scammer asks the customer to complain with the bank.

After the customer leaves, the scammer retrieves the card from the machine and withdraws money from the victim's account.