Tue, Aug 19, 2025
'Third Mumbai' to boost MMR's development, CM Devendra Fadnavis says

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 10:11 am IST

The connectivity between Mumbai and ‘Third Mumbai’ would be "seamless", CM Devendra Fadnavis says.

The Maharashtra government has started work on a ‘Third Mumbai’ in Raigad district to boost development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a new chapter in the state's economic growth.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis isn't bothered about potential change in the state's political landscape.(ANI)
“The state government is committed to development and is working with the private sector to build ‘Third Mumbai’,” the chief minister said at the inauguration of Goldman Sachs's new office in Worli on Monday. “The new city will host centres of international universities and will play a crucial role in the economic growth of both Mumbai and Maharashtra. The project will include medical colleges, innovation hubs, and research facilities.”

Research in areas like quantum computing and artificial intelligence-based systems will be a key feature, he said.

Fadnavis assured that connectivity between Mumbai and a ‘Third Mumbai’ would be "seamless", supported by infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and the ongoing Worli-Sewri Link Road.

“Good development happens through public-private partnerships. All necessary clearances for incoming investors will be fast-tracked at the government level,” Fadnavis said. “Maharashtra is an investor-friendly state. We are continuously improving our ease-of-doing-business rankings.”

The state is ensuring no obstacles come in the way of investors, and if any issues arise, they are resolved promptly, he said.

Kevin Sneader, president of Goldman Sachs, said opportunities in the Indian market are of great significance to the firm.

Goldman Sachs India CEO Sanjay Chatterjee said the new office marks a milestone in the company's journey in India, adding the design of the new space focuses on collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Goldman Sachs began its services in India in the 1980s and established full ownership presence in Mumbai in 2006. It currently offers investment banking, equity sales and trading, fixed income securities, asset management, and research services.

With inputs from PTI.

