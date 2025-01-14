Menu Explore
TikTok ban risk pushes US users to download two other Chinese social media apps: Xiaohongshu, Lemon8

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 14, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Apple iPhone download charts in the US saw two Chinese apps Xiaohongshu and Lemon8 taking over the top two positions as users seek alternatives to TikTok ahead of a possible ban, Bloomberg reported.

U.S., Chinese flags, TikTok logo and gavel are seen in this illustration taken January 8, 2025.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
U.S., Chinese flags, TikTok logo and gavel are seen in this illustration taken January 8, 2025.(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok has January 19 as the deadline for finding a US buyer in order to be allowed to continue operating in the country.

Xiaohongshu (which means Little Red Book) is a Chinese app that started in 2013. It resembles Instagram in that it combines photos, videos, life updates, and even live-streamed e-commerce.

It is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Hongshan, and was on track to double its net profit to over $1 billion in 2024, the reported.

It was No.1 in iOS downloads and among the top 10 in Google's PlayStore, according to the report which added that it is widely used by Chinese-speaking communities outside of China, with also an English-language version available.

Lemon8 on the other hand is a similarly designed rival by ByteDance itself, with its downloads tripling last week, briefly becoming the most-downloaded free iPhone app on Monday, according to the report which cited Sensor Tower data.

“The ones benefiting from traffic from the TikTok ban are still Chinese apps,” the report quoted GSR Ventures managing director Allen Zhu as having written on WeChat.

