Titan locks 4,621-crore deal to acquire additional share of CaratLane

On completion of the purchase, Titan will hold 98.28% of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis, up from 71.09%.

India's Tata Group-owned Titan Co will raise its stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading by 27.2% for 46.21 billion rupees ($555.8 million), the parent company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Titan has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the 91,90,327 equity shares held by the founder of CaratLane Trading and his family members, representing 27.18% of the total paid-up equity share capital of CaratLane on a fully diluted basis, the release said.

Unlisted CaratLane makes and sells jewellery. Titan, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corp, started as a watch company but has diversified into jewellery and eye care.

"The transaction will be subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to be financed through a combination of cash balances, internal accruals and debt," Titan said.

The indicative time period to complete the purchase has been set at Oct. 31.

