Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Public offering opens for subscription. Check status

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited opened for subscription on Friday, with August 22 being the last day to subscribe. Based in Mumbai and incorporated in 1997, Pyramid Technoplast Limited is an industrial packaging company that manufactures polymer-based molded products. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

Here is all you need to know about the company's IPO:

IPO status: According to Moneycontrol, the IPO subscribed 78% on the first day itself, receiving bids at 59.3 lakh equity shares against the size of 75.60 lakh shares.

Important dates: The public offer opened on August 18 and is available till August 22. Share allocation and listing on exchanges may take place on August 25 and 30, respectively, according to HT's sister publication Mint.

IPO size and share price: The company aims to raise ₹153.05 crore; on August 17, a day before the opening, it raised ₹27.55 crore via anchor book. The price band, on the other hand, has been fixed at ₹151 to ₹166 per share.

IPO lot size: Bidders will be able to apply in lots, with 90 Pyramid Technoplast shares in each lot, as per Mint.

IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail