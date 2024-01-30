 Top gainers and losers in stock market on January 30: Full list here - Hindustan Times
Top gainers and losers in stock market on January 30, Tata Motors among most active stocks: Full list here

Top gainers and losers in stock market on January 30, Tata Motors among most active stocks: Full list here

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Stock Market Today: Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were gainers in the session. Full list here

Benchmark equity indices declined on January 30 after recording sharp gains on January 29. The BSE benchmark jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57 on Monday while the Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60. Today, the BSE Sensex fell over 1 per cent due to selling in Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 801.67 points to settle at 71,139.90 while the Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10. Bajaj Finance fell by 5.03 per cent after its December quarter earnings were reported while among the other major laggards were Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, ITC and NTPC.

Stock Market on January 30: Tata Motors was among most active stocks.
Stock Market on January 30: Tata Motors was among most active stocks.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers in the session.

In the trading session of 30th January 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices were:

Sensex top gainers:

  1. Tata Motors (up 2.19%)
  2. Hindustan Unilever (up 0.60%)
  3. State Bank Of India (up 0.59%)
  4. Tech Mahindra (up 0.24%)
  5. Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.14%)

Sensex top losers:

  1. Bajaj Finance (down 5.17%)
  2. Titan Company (down 3.13%)
  3. Ultratech Cement (down 3.08%)
  4. NTPC (down 2.83%)
  5. Reliance Industries (down 2.81%)

Nifty top gainers:

  1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.34%)
  2. Tata Motors (up 2.12%)
  3. Grasim Industries (up 1.03%)
  4. Eicher Motors (up 0.97%)
  5. Adani Enterprises (up 0.86%)

Nifty top losers:

  1. Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%)
  2. Titan Company (down 3.39%)
  3. Ultratech Cement (down 3.02%)
  4. Bajaj Finserve (down 2.83%)
  5. NTPC (down 2.80%)

Follow Us On