Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 07:57 AM IST

According to initial reports, Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

India's automotive industry stalwart and Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar died on Tuesday, the company said. He was 64. According to initial reports, Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace,” the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm," it said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram expressed grief and condolences over Kirloskar's death.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar. I have many fond memories of our interactions. Condolences to his family, friends & colleagues,” the Lok Sabha member said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

