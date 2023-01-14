Home / Business / Twitter workers forced to drop class-action suit over severance pay: Report

Twitter workers forced to drop class-action suit over severance pay: Report

business
Published on Jan 14, 2023 10:25 AM IST

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that the workers are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk. (REUTERS)
Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk. (REUTERS)
Bloomberg |

Twitter Inc. won a ruling forcing laid-off workers fighting the company over their severance packages to pursue their claims in individual arbitration rather than through a class-action lawsuit.

Hundreds of workers who were laid off by Elon Musk after he bought the social media company in October have already filed arbitration claims.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that the workers are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings.

An attorney who said she’s filed at least 300 such claims said the process could be costly for Twitter.

“Insisting that workers file claims one by one has backfired for many companies our firm has taken on,” lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan said in a statement this week. “These companies think they can make employees just go away and not assert their rights by using arbitration clauses, but we have made them sorry about what they wished for.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out