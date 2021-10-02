UIDAI announces new centres for Aadhaar enrolment, update request. Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to operationalise 166 stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres in 122 cities across the country, the ministry of electronic & IT announced on Saturday. As part of the plan, the UIDAI has already opened 55 stand-alone Aadhaaar Seva Kendras (ASK) in different parts of the country.

The stand-alone Aadhaar enrolment and update centres are in addition to the 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices, and state governments, the ministry said.

The Model A Aadhaaar Seva Kendras have the capacity, as per the UIDAI, to handle up to 1,000 enrolment and update requests per day while Model B ASKs can handle up to 500 such requests every day. Model C ASKs have the capacity to handle up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day.

The stand-alone ASKs are open on all days of the week, except public holidays, catering to over 70 Lakh residents so far, according to the government data. The timing of these ASKs is 9am 5.30pm.

The Aadhaar enrolment service is provided free of cost but a nominal charge of ₹50 is charged for any kind of demographic updates. The government charges ₹100 for biometric updates, with or without demographic updates.

“The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner. As these centers are air-conditioned and designed with adequate seating capacity and also Divyang friendly,” the ministry said in a statement.

