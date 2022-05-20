UK Rich List 2022: Hindujas, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lakshmi Mittal among richest Indian-origin tycoons
The Hinduja family led by Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja has topped the Sunday Times UK Rich list, which lists the wealthiest people in Britain. The Hindujas have topped the list with an estimated wealth of 28.472 billion pounds. The industrialised family was placed at the third spot in the list last year, but have made it to the top rank with an increase in wealth by a whopping 11 billion pounds.
But Hindujas are not the only Indian-origin Richie Richs in the list of 250 wealthiest British residents. Steel baron Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is placed in the sixth spot with a wealth estimated to be around 17 billion pounds. He was placed at the fifth spot in the list last year.
Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairperson of Vedanta Group is placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds. Last year, he was ranked 15th in the list. He moved one rank up due to an increase in wealth by 200 million pounds.
Among women billionaires, Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her family have made it to the list with an estimated wealth of 2.5 billion pounds. She was ranked 56 in the list published last year. Shaw had recently made it to the Forbes Billionaires List published this year and was ranked 913.
Geeta Gupta-Fisker, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Fisker Inc, an electric motor vehicle venture is also in the list at 149th spot with a net worth of 1.20 billi
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth (in pounds)
|Source
|1
|Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family
|28.472 billion
|Industry & Finance
|6
|Lakshmi Mittal & family
|17 billion
|Steel: ArcelorMittal
|16
|Anil Agarwal
|9.2 billion
|Mining: Vedanta Resources
|39
|Mohsin & Zuber Issa
|4.73 billion
|Fuel Distribution & Supermarkets
|41
|Sri Prakash Lohia
|4.37 billion
|Textiles & Plastics
|69
|Simon, Bobby & Robin Arora
|2.54 billion
|Discount Stores: B&M
|75
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & family
|2.49 billion
|Pharmaceuticals: Biocon
|99
|Jasminder Singh & family
|1.82 billion
|Hotels: Edwardian
|110
|Saket Burman
|1.65 billion
|Consumer Goods: Dabur
|138
|Surinder Arora & family
|1.25 billion
|Hotels
|140
|Raj, Tony & Harpal Matharu
|1.25 billion
|Property & Hotels: Grange
|140
|Sunil Vaswani & family
|1.25 billion
|Transport & Food: Stallion Group
|149
|Geeta Gupta-Fisker & Henrik Fisker
|1.20 billion
|Electric vehicles: Fisker
|222
|Akshata Murthy & Rishi Sunak
|730 million
|Technology & Hedge Fund
|225
|Mahmud Kamani
|720 million
|Internet Retailing: Boohoo
|247
|The Jatania brothers
|650 million
|Toiletries, property and fashion
UK finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have also made it to the list with a reported net worth of 730 million pounds. The UK chancellor of exchequer's name is largely due to the wealth owned by his wife, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy.
