File photo for representation. (Bloomberg)
UK says 4.2 million jobs on furlough at end of March

The total number of jobs on furlough peaked at 8.9 million in May 2020 and fell as low as 2.4 million in October, before the government reimposed lockdown restrictions.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 03:55 PM IST

British employers had registered 4.2 million jobs as being on furlough on March 31, down from 4.7 million on Feb. 28, provisional tax office data showed on Thursday.

