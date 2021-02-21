UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
Britain will make financial support available to more businesses in the fishing and shellfish industry after they were hit by post-Brexit export problems and low demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said on Sunday.
It will expand the eligibility criteria to include catching and shellfish aquaculture businesses.
"Our fishermen are at the heart of many of our coastal communities and we recognise the impact of coronavirus and the end of the transition period on them," Environment Secretary George Eustice said.
"This expansion of our 23-million-pound support package will ensure many more businesses can benefit from government support."
