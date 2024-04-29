UK's Clarks fires woman who worked for 68 years with 2 days of notice: ‘It is a real shame, what a shock’

A woman who worked at a Clarks outlet in the United Kingdom for 68 years was fired from a her job with only two days of notice recently, it was reported. Jill Cornick said that she started working at Clarks in Blandford, Dorset, in 1956 when she was 14 years old. She worked there for nearly 70 years, she said as per a Metro report. But a few weeks ago, the company said that the outlet was shutting down which left staffers shocked, she shared. The company said that the outlet was shutting down which left staffers shocked, she shared. (Representational)

Jill Cornick said “I started in 1956 and have been in the same shop since. I felt well in myself and I was hoping I was going to do another few years before I retired. It is a real shame. We were all told last Thursday that we were closing on the Monday. It gave us all a bit of a shock.”

Talking about her last day, she said, “Monday was overwhelming, I had so many people bringing in flowers and chocolates. I’ve helped so many customers over the years and some people were nearly in tears.”

Reflecting on her fondest memories of working at Clarks, she said “I have many, many highlights from over the years but my fondest memories are of the really good staff that I have worked with.”

Clarks thanked Jill Cornick for her work at the company and said, “We sincerely thank all members of the Blandford Forum store team for their contributions and commitment to providing outstanding customer service-specifically Jill, whose remarkable and unprecedented 68 years of service and dedication to our customers is hugely valued by all at Clarks. We wish Jill all the very best.”