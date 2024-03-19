 Unilever layoffs: Magnum owner Unilever to separate ice cream unit, cut 7,500 jobs - Hindustan Times
Unilever layoffs: Magnum owner Unilever to separate ice cream unit, cut 7,500 jobs

ByHT News Desk
Mar 19, 2024 01:25 PM IST

Unilever layoffs: Unilever said that the decision has been taken to become a "simpler and more focused company".

Unilever is set to spin off its ice cream unit into a standalone business, it said. The company which is home to popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's announced a new cost-savings programme which would impact 7,500 jobs. The plan will come into place immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed company said as per news agency Reuters.

Unilever layoffs: Unilever logo is displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)
Unilever layoffs: Unilever logo is displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)

The company also said that through the change it aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement as the decision has been taken to become a "simpler and more focused company".

The company launched a programme which is expected to deliver total cost savings of around 800 million euros ($869 million) over the next three years, it said.

The job cuts will be made globally and total restructuring costs now anticipated to be around 1.2% of its turnover during the period, it explained.

