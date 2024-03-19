Unilever layoffs: Magnum owner Unilever to separate ice cream unit, cut 7,500 jobs

Unilever is set to spin off its ice cream unit into a standalone business, it said. The company which is home to popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's announced a new cost-savings programme which would impact 7,500 jobs. The plan will come into place immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed company said as per news agency Reuters. Unilever layoffs: Unilever logo is displayed in this illustration.(Reuters)

The company also said that through the change it aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement as the decision has been taken to become a "simpler and more focused company".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The company launched a programme which is expected to deliver total cost savings of around 800 million euros ($869 million) over the next three years, it said.

Read more: This Sundar Pichai plan for Google Gemini may affect Elon Musk and Sam Altman the most

The job cuts will be made globally and total restructuring costs now anticipated to be around 1.2% of its turnover during the period, it explained.