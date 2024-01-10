close_game
close_game
News / Business / Union Budget 2024: Centre likely to give report on National Pension Scheme on February 1

Union Budget 2024: Centre likely to give report on National Pension Scheme on February 1

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 10, 2024 11:16 AM IST

During the presentation of the interim Union Budget 2024, it is likely that a status report on the National Pension Scheme will be announced, says report.

The interim Union Budget 2024 will be presented on February 1, 2024, and it is likely that the Finance Ministry will present a status report on the National Pension Scheme during the budget session in the Parliament, says a report.

Centre will likely present a status report on NPS during Budget 2024 (Pic for representation)
Centre will likely present a status report on NPS during Budget 2024 (Pic for representation)

A team headed by finance secretary TV Somanathan, which is currently reviewing the NPS, is likely to present a detailed status report to the Finance Ministry by the end of this month, reported The Economic Times, citing sources.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The report further said that the financial panel is currently considering some tweaks and guarantees in the NPS, and the discussions are not in favour of any additional fiscal burdens or going back to the old pension scheme.

The Centre is likely to seek public consultation before taking any final calls, reported ET. It is likely that the report will focus on potential improvements in the NPS, taking into account the worries of some pensioners in comparison with the old pension scheme (OPS).

"The report will not be prescriptive and any changes, if at all required, will be weighed against the fiscal impact and it will be then put for the public consultation," an official told ET.

Earlier, reports suggested that no hike income tax rebate will be announced in Union Budget 2024. Since this is an interim budget, no major announcement of changes in tax policies will be made.

Interim Budget 2024 on February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget 2024 on February 1 this year. The budget presented will be for vote-on-account, which means that no major tax announcements will me made.

The interim budget will only be announced for the first three months of the upcoming financial year in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The consolidated budget for 2024 will be announced after the results of the elections are declared.

The announcement regarding NPS comes as there is a sharp debate regarding the new pensions scheme in the country, just as Opposition ruled states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh decided to go back to the old pension scheme last year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out