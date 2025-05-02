Universal Studios to set up its first theme park in India. Check the location

Bharti Real Estate, part of Sunil Mittal's Bharti Enterprises, is in talks with Universal Studios, one of the world's largest theme park operators, to launch the latter's first venture in India, reported The Economic Times on Thursday. Bharti Real Estate is in talks with potential partners for the upcoming theme park. Universal Studios also did not respond when asked for a comment on the developments. (Representative image)(AP file)

Universal Studio's debut in India is expected to be an indoor theme park, which will be developed inside upcoming 3-million-sq-ft mall, touted to be India's biggest, near the Delhi airport. Bharti Enterprises is expected to lease 300,000 sq ft of this facility to house the amusement park, the report said.

“We have earmarked 10% of the total leasable area for a global entertainment park,” SK Sayal, Bharti Real Estate chief executive, told The Economic Times. The facility is expected to be ready by mid-2027.

According to the report, the company is in talks with potential partners for the theme park. The executive refused to get into the specifics of the negotiations.

The upcoming Bharti Real Estate project at Delhi Aerocity is expected to facilitate a development potential of 17 million sq ft.

In November, the Delhi government granted approval for restaurants and bars in the Aerocity to operate 24/7. “As a major tourist destination, Delhi has immense potential for revenue growth, and with this decision, an increase in revenue through licensing fees is expected,” the government said in a statement.

Restaurant owners speaking to HT welcomed the move in anticipation of increased revenue growth. Umang Tewari, founder of Liv Bar, noted that this initiative will greatly benefit late-night travellers and corporate employees working late shifts. “Not only does it generate revenue, but it also elevates India’s nightlife standards. With more operational hours, we can also be more dynamic in catering to the diverse audience,” he added.