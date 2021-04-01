IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / US factory activity expands at fastest pace since 1983
Measures of new orders, production, and hiring all jumped, and more companies reported optimistic outlooks about future business conditions.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Measures of new orders, production, and hiring all jumped, and more companies reported optimistic outlooks about future business conditions.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

US factory activity expands at fastest pace since 1983

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said that its measure of factory activity jumped to 64.7 last month, from 60.8 the previous month. That's the highest since December 1983.
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:26 PM IST

US manufacturers expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said that its measure of factory activity jumped to 64.7 last month, from 60.8 the previous month. That's the highest since December 1983. Some of the gain may reflect a bounce-back from February, when harsh winter weather in Texas, Louisiana and other southern states knocked some oil refineries and petrochemical plants offline.

Measures of new orders, production, and hiring all jumped, and more companies reported optimistic outlooks about future business conditions. Many firms, however, also reported difficulties in keeping up with demand, as snarled supply chains have delayed the shipment of parts and many firms have struggled to hire enough new workers.

“Extended lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are affecting all segments of the manufacturing economy,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee.

Americans have shifted their spending during the pandemic, as most consumers have been reluctant or unable to eat out, shop, or visit movie theaters as often as in the past. Instead, they have spent more on factory goods, such as new cars, furniture for expanded home offices, and workout bikes.

Factories have steadily re-hired workers since last spring, but have still only recouped about two-thirds of the jobs lost to the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP