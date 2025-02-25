Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US sanctions four Indian firms for their 'involvement' in Iran's oil industry

PTI |
Feb 25, 2025 10:01 AM IST

The sanctioned Indian firms are Austinship Management Pvt Ltd, BSM Marine LLP, Cosmos Lines Inc, and Flux Maritime LLP.

Four Indian companies are among 16 firms sanctioned by the US on Monday for their alleged involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industry.

US President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists.(Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists.(Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg)

According to a press release issued by the treasury department, the sanctioned Indian firms are Austinship Management Pvt Ltd, BSM Marine LLP, Cosmos Lines Inc, and Flux Maritime LLP.

Also Read: How Canada’s new visa rules could impact thousands of Indians students and workers

This marks the second round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil sales since President Donald Trump issued a national security memorandum on Feb 4, ordering a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran, the state department said in a press statement.

"The US Department of State is today designating 16 entities and vessels for their involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industry," the statement said.

Also Read: Google sued by US edtech firm Chegg over AI search summaries hurting traffic. Company's response

The Department of State, along with the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), also imposed sanctions on 22 individuals and identified 13 vessels as blocked property across multiple jurisdictions for their involvement in Iran’s oil industry.

"This network of illicit shipping facilitators obfuscates and deceives its role in loading and transporting Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia. It has shipped tens of millions of barrels of crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Today’s action represents an initial step to realise President Trump’s campaign of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It disrupts efforts by Iran to amass oil revenues to fund terrorists’ activities," the statement said.

Also Read: Nike partners with Kim Kardashian, hopes to replicate success of Jordan shoes

"We will continue to disrupt such illicit funding streams for Iran’s malign activities," it added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On