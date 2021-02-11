Vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla's buyout of Indian shadow bank boosts stock
Magma Fincorp Ltd., an Indian financier for vehicles and homes, surged to the highest in 19 months after the chief executive officer of the world’s biggest maker of vaccines said he’s buying control of the shadow lender.
The company’s shares hit the bourse’s daily upper circuit with a 10% gain to 93.55 rupees in Mumbai on Thursday, set for the highest since July 2019. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India Ltd., which is manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, will spend 32.1 billion rupees ($441 million) to acquire a 60% stake in the Kolkata-based financier.
Poonawalla is expanding his shadow banking business just as the industry is showing signs of recovery following a crisis that started with the collapse of a non-bank financier in 2018. The pandemic had made it harder for small shadow lenders such as Magma Fincorp to raise money, said Jyoti Roy, deputy vice-president at Angel Broking Ltd.
“The presence of a deep-pocketed investor will help Magma Fincorp to step up its business,” Roy said. “Valuations in the Indian shadow banking space have come off significantly in the last two years and there are quite a few such small shadow lenders who are up for sale at attractive prices.”
Magma Fincorp and its subsidiaries will be renamed and branded as Poonawalla Finance, Magma said in a filing late Wednesday. The deal raises Magma Fincorp’s capital adequacy to 68% from 28% end-December, subject to regulatory clearance. Poonawalla’s acquisition vehicle -- Rising Sun Holdings -- will also make an open offer for the rest of Magma’s shares at 70 rupees each, some 25% discount to the current price.
The stock rose on Thursday for a ninth consecutive session, putting it on course for its longest run of gains since June. It has surged 107% so far this month, after a nearly 13% jump in January.
“There’s a huge void we saw with certain other non-bank finance companies going belly up and that has given space for new entrants to come in,” Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with ET Now television. “I don’t want to get into large-ticket loans, real estate sector, corporates and all that,” he said, adding that he’s comfortable with Magma’s typical loan size of as much as 5 million rupees.
He will be chairman of the company and Sanjay Chamria will be executive vice chairman. Poonawalla’s flagship Serum Institute has an agreement with AstraZeneca to roll out at least one billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adar Poonawalla to buy Magma Fincorp. Here’s all about the deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla's buyout of Indian shadow bank boosts stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to warm senior citizens to new-age investment choices!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gain maximum from your retirement corpus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blue Star's new plant will expand commercial refrigeration footprint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 222 points to fresh closing high; Reliance rallies over 4 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
- The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices rise marginally; silver jumps ₹454
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices rise third day in a row; ₹1.55/litre hike since budget day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at ₹93-94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon appeals to India's Supreme Court in Future deal dispute: Sources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 15,150
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With Biden at helm in US, India-Iran trade prospects may improve: Exporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21
- Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox