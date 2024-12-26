Ventive Hospitality IPO: Allotment status details, GMP, listing price

The share allotment for the ₹1,600 crore Ventive Hospitality initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised today on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The Ventive Hospitality IPO closed for subscription on December 24, having gotten oversubscribed 9.82 times, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).(Representational Image/Pixabay)

How to check Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status

Investors can check their Ventive Hospitality IPO allotment status using the folowing links:

Ventive Hospitality IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Ventive Hospitality shares are trading at ₹715 in the grey market, according to a Business Standard report. This is a premium of ₹72 or 11.2% over the IPO's upper price band of ₹643.

Ventive Hospitality IPO possible listing price

The company's shares may list somewhere around ₹715, considering the current GMP, according to the report. This is a return of 11.2% over the upper end of the price band.

However, it is also to be noted that GMPs are speculative and are not always a reliable indicator of listing performance.

Listing schedule and IPO details

The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.

The IPO had a price band of ₹610-643 with a lot size of 23 shares.

It received bids for 14,17,23,907 shares against the 1,44,34,453 shares on offer, with Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) having placed the highest bids, oversubscribing their reserved quota 13.87 times.

NIIs were followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed 9.08 times their allocation, and retail investors oversubscribed 5.94 times.

Shares reserved for employees were oversubscribed 9.60 times.

Details of Ventive Hospitality

Ventive Hospitality, incorporated in 2002 as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, is a Pune-based a real estate/ hospitality company, focussing primarily on luxury offerings across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments.

Its assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere and in 2017, saw a 50% acquisition by BRE Asia (formerly known as Xander Investment Holding XVI), which is an affiliate of Blackstone.