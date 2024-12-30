Menu Explore
Ventive Hospitality shares in green after listing debut: Details here

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 30, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Ventive Hospitality is the Pune-based real estate division of Panchshil Realty, with assets operated or franchised by Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere

Ventive Hospitality Ltd shares were trading in the green after the company made its made its debut on both the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 30, 2024, after its initial public offering (IPO) garnered a strong response.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd made its debut on both the BSE and NSE today on December 30, 2024(File Photo)
Ventive Hospitality Ltd made its debut on both the BSE and NSE today on December 30, 2024(File Photo)

At 10:20 am on Monday, the company's shares were trading at 742.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This was 24.40 points or 3.40% into the green.

The opening price was 718.15, with the highest the stock rose so far being 748.80

Details of the Ventive Hospitality IPO

The 1,600-crore IPO was open between December 20 and 24, with the allotment finalised on December 26.

The company's shares was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), with the stock available for trading from 10:00 am IST.

The IPO's price band was set between 610 and 643 per share, comprising entirely of a fresh issue of 2.49 crore equity shares.

It got oversubscribed by 9.82 times, getting bids for 14.17 crore equity shares against the original size of 1.44 crore shares.

Retail investors booked their portion 5.94 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed their portion 13.87 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribed 9.08 times.

Prior to debut, Ventive Hospitality's Grey Market Premium (GMP) was 70 per share, according to reports.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, IFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets were the book running lead managers for the Ventive Hospitality IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Details of Ventive Hospitality

Ventive Hospitality, incorporated in 2002 as the hospitality division of Panchshil Realty, is a Pune-based a real estate/ hospitality company, focussing primarily on luxury offerings across the commercial, retail, luxury residential and data center segments.

Its assets are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere and in 2017, saw a 50% acquisition by BRE Asia (formerly known as Xander Investment Holding XVI), which is an affiliate of Blackstone.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
