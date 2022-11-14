Home / Business / Visa ends global debit card agreements with collapsed crypto firm FTX: Report

Visa ends global debit card agreements with collapsed crypto firm FTX: Report

business
Published on Nov 14, 2022 09:12 AM IST

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

Bahamas-based FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a rush of customer withdrawals earlier this week(REUTERS)
Bahamas-based FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a rush of customer withdrawals earlier this week(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency
cryptocurrency

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out