IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising

  • Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
READ FULL STORY
By , Livemint, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:21 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi), which was trying to raise as much as $2 billion in hybrid debt, may now opt for a pure equity round instead, two people directly aware of the company’s plans said.


The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.

Shortly after the SC judgement, Vi announced plans to raise around $2 billion (around 15,000 crore today) via hybrid instruments (debt with an optional component of convertible) first, which was to be followed by an equity raise.

“VI is considering a change in strategy now because investor sentiment has significantly improved along with the company’s prospects,” said the first person.

“The company now plans to raise capital via a fresh equity issuance through a qualified institutional placement (QIP),” the first person added.

The fundraising is likely to be done in two tranches, and the plan is to bring in a large marquee investor so that the stock gets a fillip. Only after the stock price improves will the second tranche be launched so that the sale does not result in too much dilution of promoters’ stake,” said the first person. The appointed bankers for the proposed deal have held a series of meetings with potential buyout funds, high net worth individuals, private equity funds and other institutional investors over the past few weeks.

“In the proposed qualified institutional placement, the existing promoters are also likely to participate to ensure their holding doesn’t get diluted much and also the much-required capital infusion is done,” said the second person.

The UK’s Vodafone Group Plc holds around 43% in Vi, while the Aditya Birla group holds 29%.

“The plan is to capitalise on the increasing optimism among institutional investors for equities of Indian companies that has started after the US elections. Every investor the bankers have met believes in the growth potential of India’s telecom sector, especially as the consumer preference is drifting towards digital modes not only for marketplace transactions but also for entertainment and education,” said the second person.

A Vi spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comments.

On November 19, Mint reported that a consortium led by US-based Oaktree Capital, including a few other private equity firms such as Varde Partners, has proposed investing up to $2.5 billion into cash-strapped Vi through hybrid debt papers.

The consortium is said to have offered $2-2.5 billion of capital to the Birla group company that faces tens of billions of rupees in government debt. Mint reported on September 3 that Amazon.com Inc. and Verizon Communications, the largest wireless carrier in the US, were also in talks to buy a significant stake in struggling Vi for more than $4 billion.

Vi continues to lose millions of wireless users every month and needs urgent fund infusion to be able to fund its operations and invest in fresh capex to upgrade its networks to 5G ecosystem, which is expected to cost several thousands of crores.

To improve business viability Vi has been focusing on doubling its average revenue per user (Arpu) to make cash flows sustainable to be able to meet its debt obligations.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid 7,854 crore in adjusted gross revenue, or AGR dues, but still owes more than 50,000 crore to the department of telecommunications, which it needs to pay in the next 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vodafone-idea
app
Close
e-paper
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising

By , Livemint, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:21 AM IST
  • Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
business

Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:51 AM IST
  • Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
business

The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic

By , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:45 AM IST
  • Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:18 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
business

India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
There are multiple areas where the reforms are needed, including infrastructure, the Chief Economist of the Washington-based global financial institution said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
business

Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Chinese brands commanded 75% of India's smartphone market last year, up from 71% in 2019 and the highest since at least 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
business

Business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund startups: Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:07 PM IST
He suggested that business persons can come together and pool their resources, "may be an initial 10,000 crore fund," which is domestically driven and professionally managed, with no role of government in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
business

FDI into India up 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Total FDI inflows during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
business

Investors' wealth plunge over 8 lakh crore in 4 days

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:25 PM IST
In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
business

Income Tax refunds worth 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Of this, personal income tax refunds of 62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints IPO allotment to be announced on January 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The IPO which is worth 1170 crore included fresh issue of shares worth 300 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital and promoter Hemant Jalan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
business

World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
The Bombay HC has ruled that private entities such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should not carry political ads 48 hours before voting in general elections.(Reuters File /)
business

Facebook investors shrug off election woes, look for 'social commerce' payday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 PM IST
The world's biggest social media company is poised to reap a windfall from that gambit, analysts say, bolstered by a return in ad growth rates to pre-Covid levels and a holiday shopping boost from its new "social commerce" features.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 90.39.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indices close in red: Sensex falls 937 points, Nifty below 14,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Sensex sheds 937 points; Nifty ends below 14,000 dragged by banks, metal stocks
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP