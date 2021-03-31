IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Volkswagen regrets how 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt was perceived
Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen".(AP)
Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen".(AP)
business

Volkswagen regrets how 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt was perceived

Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its news release, which it later pulled, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Hamburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 10:47 PM IST

Volkswagen on Wednesday said it regretted how its Voltswagen marketing stunt was perceived, a day after pulling an official statement announcing it as the new name for its US division.

"We regret if it appeared to some that we overshot the mark of the campaign," the Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement.

Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its news release, which it later pulled, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volkswagen group
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP