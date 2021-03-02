IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo a Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the company's corporate headquarters, in Brussels. Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But for those who want one, they will have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo a Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the company's corporate headquarters, in Brussels. Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But for those who want one, they will have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)(AP)
business

Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030

  • With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Volvo Cars set an ambitious goal to only sell battery cars by 2030, accelerating its plans after sales of electric vehicles surged.

The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is rolling out a new lineup of electric cars and will unveil its second battery-only model later Tuesday. Going one further than recent rivals’ decisions on EVs, Volvo’s electric vehicles will be available for sale only online, the company said in a statement.

“We choose to invest in the future -- electric and online,” Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said. “We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment.”

Volvo’s move follows rivals including Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG announcing plans to electrify their offerings. In addition to tough emissions regulation, incredible valuations garnered by EV-only newcomers have been a wakeup call to accelerate the pace of change to survive industry upheaval.

The decision also comes days after Volvo and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., both owned by parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Co., dropped a plan to merge to instead deepen ties to quicken the pace of development. The pair will share vehicle platforms, software stacks and advanced connectivity, and will hive off their powertrain activities into a separate unit.

With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017, when it first said it was planning to phase out vehicles that rely on combustion engines. Still, the company has only one fully electric model under its own brand name on the market, the compact crossover XC40 Recharge. In addition, Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched its challenger to Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 in 2019.

Volvo has previously said it will plough roughly 5% of annual revenue into research and development, and that amount will be enough to finance the EV push, Samuelsson told reporters. The company sold more than 660,000 cars last year and reported full-year revenue of 263 billion Swedish kronor ($31.2 billion).

By 2025, Volvo expects half of the cars it sells to be fully electric and the other half to be hybrids, including so-called mild hybrids that don’t feature a plug. Volvo has been selling cars online as part of its Care by Volvo subscription offering in since 2016.

The Care by Volvo concept will now be expanded to include outright sales, with a package for maintenance, roadside assistance as well as insurance. All online purchases will be completed at a non-negotiable fixed price through Volvo’s own website, while dealers remain as part of the sales, service and delivery process, Volvo said.

“This is about building customer relationships together,” Samuelsson said. “We need to have a combination of face to face customer relationships” and “very powerful digital tools and care centers.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electric vehicles
Close
Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the UK to the bloc Photographer: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the UK to the bloc Photographer: Patrick Bolger/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo a Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the company's corporate headquarters, in Brussels. Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But for those who want one, they will have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo a Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the company's corporate headquarters, in Brussels. Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But for those who want one, they will have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)(AP)
business

Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through the IPO, the company is making a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>116 crore.(AP/ Representational)
Through the IPO, the company is making a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to 116 crore.(AP/ Representational)
business

MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
According to the company’s prospectus, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of its borrowings and funding working capital requirements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While its price has risen significantly over the past year, bitcoin remains highly volatile. The virtual currency smashed through $58,000 on Feb. 21 then fell back by as much as 25%.(MINT File photo )
While its price has risen significantly over the past year, bitcoin remains highly volatile. The virtual currency smashed through $58,000 on Feb. 21 then fell back by as much as 25%.(MINT File photo )
business

CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The filing came as Citi analysts said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.(Mint)
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.(Mint)
business

Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.32 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.31 against the greenback, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India.(File photo)
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India.(File photo)
business

Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The Cabinet had in November last year given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government’s record 2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
business

Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for 9,876 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer separates unpolished rice in Thoopran Mandal in Medak District, some 60 km from Hyderabad on November 17, 2020. (File photo)
A farmer separates unpolished rice in Thoopran Mandal in Medak District, some 60 km from Hyderabad on November 17, 2020. (File photo)
business

Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Higher food prices could complicate the country’s nascent economic recovery, analysts said. Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.8% to 14,880.10 by 0355 GMT, about 120 points short of the 15,000 level that it last touched on Feb. 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capital spending fell 4.8% in October-December compared with the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday, posting a third straight quarter of declines following a 10.6% drop in July-September.(AFP)
Capital spending fell 4.8% in October-December compared with the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday, posting a third straight quarter of declines following a 10.6% drop in July-September.(AFP)
business

Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Weakness in capital expenditure is likely to worry policymakers counting on private-sector investment to help the world's third-largest economy decisively shake off the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The growth was due to continuing demand for affordable, fuel-efficient hatchbacks as people opted for personal mobility.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
The growth was due to continuing demand for affordable, fuel-efficient hatchbacks as people opted for personal mobility.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Commercial vehicles too posted better sales in line with a pickup in manufacturing and infrastructure activity, according to sales data issued by individual automakers on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSE and NSE issued statements that operations were going on smoothly.(AP)
BSE and NSE issued statements that operations were going on smoothly.(AP)
business

Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The brokerage firms that faced a temporary technical issue in early trade on Monday are HDFC Securities, Angel Broking, and discount brokerage firm Zerodha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.(File Photo)
After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.(File Photo)
business

GST revenue hits 1 Lakh-crore for 5th month

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The February collection is 7.3% higher than 1,05,361 crore collected in the same month last year, the last month before businesses took a hit on account of Covid-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
February data pointed to the strongest increase in input inventories in the survey history as firms reacted to rising production needs by lifting purchasing activity.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
February data pointed to the strongest increase in input inventories in the survey history as firms reacted to rising production needs by lifting purchasing activity.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

Manufacturing activity remained strong in February

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit on Monday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban unemployment shot up to as high as 25% after the lockdown was announced last March and remained considerably above the comfort level of policymakers until last month, even as joblessness in the rural areas recovered.(REUTERS)
Urban unemployment shot up to as high as 25% after the lockdown was announced last March and remained considerably above the comfort level of policymakers until last month, even as joblessness in the rural areas recovered.(REUTERS)
business

Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years

By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Urban joblessness fell to 6.99% in February from 8.08% in January, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), mirroring the gradual revival of the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP