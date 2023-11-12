Want to buy gold, silver on Diwali? Find out rates on festival of lights
While gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, silver rates are unchanged.
On Diwali, gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, Goodreturns website shows. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, is priced at ₹5554, and eight gram, at ₹44,432; for 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹55,540 and ₹5,55,400, respectively.
The rates for 24K gold are ₹6059 (one gram), ₹48,472 (eight gram), ₹60,590 (10 gram) and ₹6,05,900 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,590
|₹60,640
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,540
|₹60,590
|Chennai
|₹55,990
|₹61,080
|Delhi
|₹55,690
|₹60,690
Please note that the gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹730
|Bengaluru
|₹717.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹760
Silver, meanwhile, has the same daily price as yesterday. The metal, therefore, is rated at ₹73 (one gram), ₹584 (eight gram), ₹730 (10 gram), ₹7300 (100 gram) and ₹73,000 (1 kilogram).