Want to buy gold, silver on Diwali? Find out rates on festival of lights

On Diwali, gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, Goodreturns website shows. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, is priced at ₹5554, and eight gram, at ₹44,432; for 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹55,540 and ₹5,55,400, respectively. Dhanteras marks the commencement of the five-day Diwali festival, and this year it falls on November 10. During this auspicious day, people venerate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber and acquire specific items believed to bring prosperity, such as gold, silver, and gold ornaments. Nevertheless, there are items that you should steer clear of buying on Dhanteras. Here's a guide on what to consider and what to avoid purchasing on this occasion.

The rates for 24K gold are ₹6059 (one gram), ₹48,472 (eight gram), ₹60,590 (10 gram) and ₹6,05,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,590 ₹ 60,640 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,540 ₹ 60,590 Chennai ₹ 55,990 ₹ 61,080 Delhi ₹ 55,690 ₹ 60,690

Please note that the gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 730 Bengaluru ₹ 717.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 760

Silver, meanwhile, has the same daily price as yesterday. The metal, therefore, is rated at ₹73 (one gram), ₹584 (eight gram), ₹730 (10 gram), ₹7300 (100 gram) and ₹73,000 (1 kilogram).

