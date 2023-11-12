close_game
News / Business / Want to buy gold, silver on Diwali? Find out rates on festival of lights

Want to buy gold, silver on Diwali? Find out rates on festival of lights

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2023 10:42 AM IST

While gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, silver rates are unchanged.

On Diwali, gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, Goodreturns website shows. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, is priced at 5554, and eight gram, at 44,432; for 10 gram and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay 55,540 and 5,55,400, respectively.

Dhanteras marks the commencement of the five-day Diwali festival, and this year it falls on November 10. During this auspicious day, people venerate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber and acquire specific items believed to bring prosperity, such as gold, silver, and gold ornaments. Nevertheless, there are items that you should steer clear of buying on Dhanteras. Here's a guide on what to consider and what to avoid purchasing on this occasion.
The rates for 24K gold are 6059 (one gram), 48,472 (eight gram), 60,590 (10 gram) and 6,05,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,590 60,640
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,540 60,590
Chennai 55,990 61,080
Delhi 55,690 60,690

Please note that the gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 730
Bengaluru 717.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 760

Silver, meanwhile, has the same daily price as yesterday. The metal, therefore, is rated at 73 (one gram), 584 (eight gram), 730 (10 gram), 7300 (100 gram) and 73,000 (1 kilogram).

