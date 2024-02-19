 Want to see Google's Pune office? It has game room, massage chair and…: Watch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Want to see Google's Pune office? It has game room, massage chair and…: Watch

Want to see Google's Pune office? It has game room, massage chair and…: Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Google Pune office: The caption of the post read, “Software engineer’s day at newly started Google, Pune office."

Google opened a new office in Pune’s Koregaon Park Annexe for teams that help build advanced enterprise cloud technology, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product, it said. Google offices are famous for their extraordinary architecture, free food from around the world and giving its employees an easy-breezy working environment. So, on social media platform Instagram, a software engineer Arsh Goyal gave a tour of the office. The video which has been widely shared on social media showed the engineer in the Pune office.

Google Pune office: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)
Google Pune office: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

In the video, the colourful decor of the office and the variety of food was shown as Arsh Goyal also showed the game room and a recreation room as well. The software engineer was seen playing carom, sitting on bean-bag chairs in the office, resting on a massage chair and enjoying a game of table-tennis. He also showed the cafeteria.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The caption of the post read, “Software engineer’s day at newly started Google, Pune office."

Users loved the video as one commented, “Manifesting myself there soon” while another wrote, “My dream office.” A third remarked, “Loved every part of the office. It is just so beautiful”.

“Fantastic. This is such a dream come true,” a fourth user added.

What do you think?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On