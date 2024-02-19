Want to see Google's Pune office? It has game room, massage chair and…: Watch

Google opened a new office in Pune’s Koregaon Park Annexe for teams that help build advanced enterprise cloud technology, provide real-time technical advice, and deliver product, it said. Google offices are famous for their extraordinary architecture, free food from around the world and giving its employees an easy-breezy working environment. So, on social media platform Instagram, a software engineer Arsh Goyal gave a tour of the office. The video which has been widely shared on social media showed the engineer in the Pune office. Google Pune office: The Google logo is seen.(Reuters)

In the video, the colourful decor of the office and the variety of food was shown as Arsh Goyal also showed the game room and a recreation room as well. The software engineer was seen playing carom, sitting on bean-bag chairs in the office, resting on a massage chair and enjoying a game of table-tennis. He also showed the cafeteria.

The caption of the post read, “Software engineer’s day at newly started Google, Pune office."

Users loved the video as one commented, “Manifesting myself there soon” while another wrote, “My dream office.” A third remarked, “Loved every part of the office. It is just so beautiful”.

“Fantastic. This is such a dream come true,” a fourth user added.

