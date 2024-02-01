 What next for Paytm after RBI curbs on its Payments Bank? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / What next for Paytm after RBI curbs on its Payments Bank?

What next for Paytm after RBI curbs on its Payments Bank?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 06:29 PM IST

The central bank's curbs have raised concerns that Paytm's lending partners might reconsider their relationships with the company

With the Reserve Bank of India barring its subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new deposits from February 29, what's in store for the embattled fintech firm?

It was a forgettable day for the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led payments platform as its shares tumbled by 20 per cent on opening, day after the RBI's second big crackdown on its subsidiary in two years.

A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

According to a Reuters report, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said on an analyst call that the bank regulator's action is a ‘speed bump’ and the fintech firm is working to develop partnerships with banks other than Paytm Payments Bank following the regulatory order.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Such partnerships with banks will not be difficult to execute, Sharma was quoted as saying.

“The Indian Startup Dream must overcome every situation collectively. Here, for good,” Moneycontrol quoted Sharma as saying.

The company expects a worst-case impact of 3 billion rupees ($36 million) to 5 billion rupees to its annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), the report added.

ALSO READ: RBI action against Paytm bank: Here's what happens next for users

The central bank's curbs have raised concerns that Paytm's lending partners might reconsider their relationships with the company, which owns 49% of the payments bank, analysts said, and could stall efforts by Paytm to attain profitability on a net basis.

ALSO READ: RBI curbs on Paytm Payments Bank not a sudden move, action taken after warnings

Paytm: From bill payment platform to fintech

Paytm was founded in 2010 by Sharma as a pre-paid mobile and television bill payment platform. Later, the company expanded its services to facilitating online instant payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), with the payments business since becoming its largest source of revenue.

ALSO READ: RBI curbs on Paytm to affect FASTag, NCMC card on platform? Firm clarifies

However, Paytm shot to fame when the Narendra Modi government banned high-denomination notes in 2016.

In November 2021, Paytm decided to go public and launched the largest ever IPO at 18,300 crore. However, the IPO launch turned out to be one of the worst stock market debuts India had seen to that point, raising questions about its lack of profit and its lofty valuation. The stock trades currently about two-thirds below its listing price.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On